From Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress to the Return of Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Gown, These Are the Most Stylish Moments of the Decade

Lady Gaga's Meat Dress at the 2010 VMAs
The songstress accepted Video of the Year at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a dress created by Franc Fernandez entirely made out of raw flank steak. When she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after, she said that it was a protest against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. 

“As you know, I’m the most judgment-free human being on the Earth,” she told the talk show host. “It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it’s [saying], ‘If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.'”

 

