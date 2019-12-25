Lady Gaga Meat Dress
The songstress accepted Video of the Year at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a dress created by Franc Fernandez entirely made out of raw flank steak. When she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after, she said that it was a protest against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
“As you know, I’m the most judgment-free human being on the Earth,” she told the talk show host. “It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it’s [saying], ‘If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.'”
