Meghan Markle’s Modern Wedding Dresses

On May 19, 2018, the world enjoyed another royal wedding for the books. The former Suits star said “I do” to Prince Harry in a modernized romantic version of the wedding dress. For the ceremony, Markle wore a boatneck gown created by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, changing into a sleek Stella McCartney number for the reception.