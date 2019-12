Miley Cyrus’s Nearly Naked Look at the 2015 VMAs

Though not quite as wild as her 2013 VMAs shenanigans — a.k.a. the time she grinded on Robin Thicke — her nearly naked look at the 2015 awards show is just as hard to forget. With two silver straps just covering her nipples, the bottom half was just some beaded strands tied together to make a mesh skirt. The most covered part of the whole thing were her over-the-knee boots.