OG Supermodels Take Over the Versace Runway

The original stunners that essentially defined the term supermodel back in the ’90s — Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer — returned to the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018. Looking like statues in shimmery gold “metal mesh” ensembles, the women paid tribute to the late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.