Rihanna Attends the 2018 Met Gala as a High-Fashion Pope

Flawlessly embodying the Heavenly Bodies theme, the “Umbrella” singer attended the Super Bowl of fashion dressed as a pope. Created by Margiela, the co-host of the evening wore a a pearl and jewel-encrusted minidress, robe and matching papal mitre, which she accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier jewelry and hoop earrings by Maria Tash.