Taylor Swift’s Edgy ‘Vogue’ Makeover

On the cover of the May 2016 issue of Vogue, the “Teardrops on My Guitar” singer showed off a totally new look we now know as her Reputation phase. With choppy bleach blonde hair, a slinky Saint Laurent slip dress and her signature red lip, that year’s Met Gala host rocked a totally new persona and people were into it.