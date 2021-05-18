Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals -
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
45
38 / 45
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Angelina Pivarnick

In a pearlescent Castle Couture dress and pink pumps. 

Back to top