Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Cherie Chan
 Courtesy
20
20 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Cherie Chan

In a Haleaia tulle dress with floral detailing, Piaget jewelry and Gucci shoes. 

Back to top