Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Jenny Han
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
20
6 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Jenny Han

In a floral print dress, which she paired with sheer tights and black heels. 

Back to top