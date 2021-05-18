Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals -
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
45
21 / 45
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Kelly Mi Li

In a Bono van Peursem silver dress with feather trimming and Christian Louboutin shoes. 

Back to top