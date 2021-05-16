Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Leslie Jones
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
20
4 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Leslie Jones

In a red gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Back to top