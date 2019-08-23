VMAs Style

Relive the Wildest Red Carpet VMA Looks of All Time: Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and More!

By
Amber Rose
 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
35
36 / 35

Amber Rose, 2009

The model turned heads in a snakeskin catsuit with a gold statement necklace.

Back to top