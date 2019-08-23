VMAs Style

Relive the Wildest Red Carpet VMA Looks of All Time: Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and More!

By
Coco Austin
 Evan Agostini/Getty (2)
35
36 / 35

Coco, 2005

The singer showed off her bod in a net one-sleeve number — sans bra! — and studded ankle-strap sandals.

Back to top