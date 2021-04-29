Exclusive

Naomi Osaka Partners With Frankies Bikinis for an Inclusive and Empowering Swim Collab: Pics  

By
First Look: Naomi Osaka’s Launches Inclusive Swimsuit Collab
Naomi Osaka. Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis
5
4 / 5
podcast

Beachy Blues

This skimpy blue number is great basic bikini. And how cool does it look with Osaka’s pink hair?! 

Back to top