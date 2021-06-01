Editor's Picks It’s Official: Candy Is the Sweetest Summer Accessory — and These 7 Products Prove It By Samantha Holender June 1, 2021 7 2 / 7 Bubble Gum Explosion iPhone Case Hubba bubba! This graphic phone case is the ultimate seasonal upgrade. $29.99, society6.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News