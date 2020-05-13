Celebrity Style Normal People’s Paul Mescal Jokes About Connell’s Chain: ‘It Will Always Be More Popular Than I Am’ By Emily Rekstis May 13, 2020 Enda Bowe/Hulu 5 5 / 5 An Ideal Combo Mescal said during an Instagram Live interview that he admires Connell’s T-shirt game as well. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Wish They Would Have Ordered More of These Fast-Shipping Face Masks Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News