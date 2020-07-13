Fashion News

Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock Cover the 2020 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’: Pics

By
Olivia Culpo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover 2020
 Sports Illustrated
4
2 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Olivia Culpo

In a white bikini and a statement-making transparent jacket.

Back to top