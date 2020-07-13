Fashion News

Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock Cover the 2020 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’: Pics

By
Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo Star Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover 2020
 Sports Illustrated
4
1 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

The 2020 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover

Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo stun in all-black swimsuits on the cover.

Back to top