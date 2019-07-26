Complexion Perfection

Foundation was heavier in the late ‘60s too, so Heba used Suqqu’s cream formula for the more glamorous look, when Sharon went to the Playboy Party. “She wore more of the iconic makeup for that scene.” The pro used Hourglass foundation cut with a bit of Iconolab Renewal Oil “for the scenes when Sharon was home and had to look like she didn’t have anything on.” Regardless of what makeup was used, cleansing at the end of the day on set was vitally important to avoid breakouts. “I highly encourage actors to come in and wash their face.” The makeup trailer was stocked with Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm. “It’s natural, and it removes all the makeup so I don’t have to use any chemicals to get it off,” Heba explains of the sweet almond oil-, grapeseed oil- and moringa seed oil-powered formula.

