oscars

See the Stars Getting Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Their Glam Squads

By
Cynthia Erivo See the Stars Getting Ready for the 2020 Oscars
 Courtesy Cynthia Erivo/Instagram
12
8 / 12

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star shared a glimpse of her the stiletto nail art Gina Oh is creating for the big night.

Back to top