oscars See the Stars Getting Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Their Glam Squads By Emily Rekstis February 9, 2020 Courtesy Jeannia Robinette/Instagram 12 11 / 12 Waad Alkateab The Oscar nominee went for a bright pink lip thanks to makeup artist Jeannia Robinette. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News