Exclusive A BTS Look at How Lily Aldridge Got Her 2020 Oscars Makeup Look By Emily Rekstis February 10, 2020 Courtesy of Armani Beauty 5 2 / 5 Decolletage Makeup Never forget the importance of a flawless neck! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News