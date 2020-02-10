Oscars Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Hottest Guys in Suits and Tuxes By Marisa Petrarca February 10, 2020 Shutterstock 12 8 / 12 Gerard Butler The Scottish actor stood out in a navy and black Dolce & Gabbana tux. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News