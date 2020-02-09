Oscars

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

By
Oscars 2020 Arrivals - Kristen Wiig
 Shutterstock
57
15 / 57

Kristen Wiig

In a Valentino gown with long black gloves, Nilos Koulis earrings and Christian Louboutin shoes.

 

Back to top