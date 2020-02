Charlize Theron’s Chic Pixie

The Bombshell star’s longtime collaborator Adir Abergel created a look with “classical minimalism with clean lines and shiny, lustrous hair.” He prepped locks with a dab of Virtue Healing Oil applied from roots to ends and “a small amount” of Virtue Un-Frizz Cream to “seal and create additional shine on ends.” He then directed the hair into shape by blow-drying with the Dyson Supersonic Professional Edition using the wide tooth comb attachment.