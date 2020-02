Margot Robbie’s Cherry-Stained Lips

Red hot! To create the Bombshell actress’ perfect pout, makeup artist Pati Dubroff swiped on Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder in Invincible, then “pushed and pressed it in with fingertips for a stain effect.” The pro lined lips after, “perfecting the shape” using Le Crayon Levres in Rouge Cerise.