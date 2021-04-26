Oscars

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Academy Awards

By
Glenn Close Oscars 2021 Best Beauty 02
 Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
20
18 / 20
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Glenn Close

With a platinum pixie by Mark Townsend using Dove products and rosy cheeks and lips.

Back to top