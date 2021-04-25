Oscars

Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
2021 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
 Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
36
27 / 36
podcast

Glenn Close

In Armani Privé tunic and pants, with 33-carat pear shape diamond and platinum pendant earring by Kwait. 

Back to top