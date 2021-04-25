Oscars

Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

2021 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Viola Davis arrives at the 2021 Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Viola Davis

In a custom white Alexander McQueen dress with a silk skirt and Forevermark jewels. 

 

