Oscars The Sexiest Oscars Dresses of All Time By Christina Baez and Meg Storm April 26, 2021 Sonny Bono and Cher attend the 45th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 1973. Ron Galella/WireImage 18 4 / 18 Cher, 1973 In a gold, jewel-embellished, Bob Mackie two-piece ensemble. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News