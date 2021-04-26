Oscars The Sexiest Oscars Dresses of All Time By Christina Baez and Meg Storm April 26, 2021 Frazer Harrison/Getty 18 14 / 18 Taraji P Henson, 2017 In an off-the-shoulder, thigh-slit custom Alberta Ferretti gown. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News