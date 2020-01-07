Exclusive

Patricia Arquette Envies Daughter Harlow and Niece Coco’s Style: ‘They Have Way Better Fashion Than I Do’

By
Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe Awards Looks - 2016
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5

2016

In a black and white dress by Paule Ka featuring a big bow in the center.

Back to top