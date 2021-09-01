Paulina Porizkova Posts Makeup-Free Pic, Says ‘Unretouched Faces’ Are Rare

August 31, 2021

All natural! The model took to Instagram to share a makeup-free photo and tell her followers why she likes to keep it real on social media.

After writing her go-to hashtags, #truthisnotalwayspretty, #betweenjloandbettywhite, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, #greypride, #nofillers, #nobotox and #nofilter, Porizkova added, “The reason I put in these hashtags is NOT to shame women who have had work done! Merely to let those who haven’t and those who aren’t sure if they should see a face that’s resolutely without. Because untouched faces in the public eye are fewer and further between.”