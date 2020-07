July 17, 2019

Open and honest! In an Instagram selfie caption, the model revealed that she once had Ultherapy, a skin tightening and lifting treatment. “Post-workout selfie,” she captioned a stunning bare-faced shot. “Zero make up. This is where I feel like the Ultherapy I did three months ago is working; less sagging, less under-eye bags. The pain is totally worth it. Thanks @laserrae!”