Celebrity Style People’s Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles By Emily Rekstis November 10, 2019 John Salangsang/Shutterstock 31 32 / 31 Alessia Cara In a pants ensemble complete with a denim top, textured trousers and Schutz platform heels. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News