Celebrity Style People’s Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles By Emily Rekstis November 10, 2019 Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 31 32 / 31 Sarah Hyland In an orange number with a two hip-high slits and stunning beaded details along the neckline. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News