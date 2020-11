Addison Rae

Manicurist Thuy Nguyen used OPI’s Black Onyx to achieve the TikTok star’s ombré talons. “I originally wanted to create a lace base with a black French tip,” the pro wrote in an Instagram post. “But mid-way through the process……I decided to switch it up by ombré-ing the tips!!! versus a traditional black French tip because I wanted to bring some draaaaama!!!!”