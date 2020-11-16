Demi Lovato

The host for the evening slayed with extra-long strands. “For Demi’s looks, we wanted to bring the powerful glamour of icons like Cher by creating long flowing and touchable locks that would empower Demi for the night,” celeb hairstylist Paul Norton, said. For her red carpet ‘do, the pro used the GHD platinum+ styler to create flat, gentle waves moving it in an “S” motion down the locks. To secure it, he used OGX Extra Strength Shine & Revitalize Multi-Benefit Hairspray and applied a small bit of OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Combing Cream for a sheen finish.