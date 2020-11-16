Jennifer Lopez

“Keeping with the theme of the night I wanted Jennifer’s hair to be as iconic as she is,” her go-to stylist Chris Appleton said. “We snatched the front to show off her face and let the hair in the back do all the talking to complement her overall look.” To achieve these large, glamorous curls, Appleton curled the pony and then brushed out with Leandro Limited Boar Bristle Cushion Brush. For max volume, he combed back and teased the locks before applying Color Wow Cult Favorite Hairspray.