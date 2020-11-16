Joey King

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos used hairstyles from Bottega Veneta’s spring-summer 2021 fashion show as inspiration for the actress’ look. “I created a look for Joey that is simple and subtle but has a strong personality,” he explained. To get the texture of the wavy lob just right, Giannetos gave it a bit of grit using Dove Care Between Washes Brunette Dry Shampoo and then he used a flat iron to bend the strands into an “S” shape starting at the nape of the hairline. “I kept working her hair in the same way until I reached the top of her head.”