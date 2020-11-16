PCAs

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

Rocking a seriously epic braid, celebrity hairstylist, Nai’Vasha used T3 tools to get the look just right. After applying a small amount of gel for the hairline and base of the ponytail, she used her T3 Paddle Brush to create a clean sleek look before braiding the ends. Then, after unpinning a small bit of hair left loose at the front, Nai’Vasha then swooped hair to the side and formed into a wave shape, drying and setting it with the T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer featuring the SoftCurl Diffuser.

