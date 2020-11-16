PCAs

People’s Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

By
E! People's Choice Awards 2020 - Erin Lim
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
22
16 / 22
podcast
Flash_600x338

Erin Lim

In a silver cocktail dress with green feather detailed sleeves by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

Back to top