Cindy Crawford

The Fair Game actress shared a throwback picture of herself, Campbell and the other original ’90s supermodels hugging the photographer. “When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it’s about the women. It’s not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really,” she wrote alongside the Instagram pic. “He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful… and his images will always be timeless. you will be so missed Peter. I’m honored to have known you and worked with you.”