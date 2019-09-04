Irina Shayk

The model reflected on working with the artist in an emotional Instagram post. “This photo was from my first shoot with @therealpeterlindbergh. He told me the shoot was over, and that’s when he snapped the photo. I was excited, and also scared to shoot with him for the first time. That image actually became a huge print, that was brought to me months after,” Shayk shared. “Since that day I really fell in love with Peter. He was just like a little kid, who loved to eat, laugh and have fun. He found beauty in the woman’s soul, not hair and makeup. I feel honored and privileged, to have been photographed by you, know you, and have called you a friend. Love always, iri🖤”