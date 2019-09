Naomi Campbell

The close pal and longtime collaborator with Peter penned: “Broken Beyond Words 😢 💔 @therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile … your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell …. MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST 🕊🕊🙏🏾 #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN.”