Puma Pride Waist Bag

From Cara Delevingne’s collaboration with the athleisure wear brand, we cannot get enough of this handy black and rainbow-hued bag. Up to $250,000, 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ charities like GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

$20, puma.com