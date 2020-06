Winky Lux Rainbow Tinted Balm

This rainbow-striped balm leaves lips a natural pink hue while delivering a pineapple flavor you won’t hate to accidentally taste. With every purchase, the brand is donating 10 percent to the North Shore Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth, which is on a mission to empower and educate the LGBTQ+ Youth in the community.

$18, winkylux.com