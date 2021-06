Lord Jones Limited-Edition Pride Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops

With an assortment of pinapple, mango and honeyberry gummies, this box will help you zen out. And 50 percent of profits will be donated to LA Pride in support of their efforts with PLATform, a “training program to support and education the transgender and non-binary communities on how to engage in activism and policy reform.”

$50, lordjones.com