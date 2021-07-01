Royals Look Back at Prince William’s Style Evolution: From Short Shorts to Polished Suits By Christina Baez July 1, 2021 Getty Images 21 8 / 21 2007 The royal brothers looks quite dapper dresses in suits with matching ties and hats. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News