December 18, 2021

Hidden meaning! The actress rocked a Halpern Studio metallic gown to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in December 2021. The sequin number wasn’t just stunning though, it also had a special significance.

“The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati,” Chopra-Jonas captioned an Instagram photo. “I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!!”